Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Mosquito season is back, and numbers are expected to match the highs of last year, and this is no exception for the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, better known as, the ankle biter.

This week is National Mosquito Control and Awareness week. Kern has had a history with the West Nile Virus since 2004 and has averaged about 25 human infections every year and it’s expected to be no different this year.