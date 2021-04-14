Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- As most any dog owner knows, canines and their people tend to form bonds unlike any that humans can establish among themselves.

That dynamic is very much at work in the bond between police officers and police canines. But to that relationship, add this dimension: They often literally place their lives in the hands, or the paws, of the other. And so it was with Officer Brock Mueller and his partner Jango.