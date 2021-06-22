Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Animal shelters across Bakersfield have seen an increase in adult dogs and are asking the community for help.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is one of the animal shelters in town that is seeing the increase. The center said they are trying to manage the capacity but need help from the community. Julie Johnson, executive director of Bakersfield Animal Care Center said many of these dogs are brand new and they've had to take them in as strays.