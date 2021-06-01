Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Weather

KERN COUNTY, California (KGET) — 10 people in Kern County died in homicides last month, a fewer death toll than last year, but no less tragic - the month also claimed Bakersfield's youngest victim of homicide this year, a 12-year-old girl shot while sitting outside her home.

On May 1, 36-year-old Daniel Rios was shot near the Fastrip in the area of S Union and Pacheco. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive. The suspect, 20-year-old Daniel Trejo-Calistro, has pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges.