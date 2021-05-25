Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Forecast

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) -- It has been more than five months since UC Santa Cruz student and 23-time world racquetball champion Dane Elkins was reported missing, but recent possible sightings in Kern County have given his family and the greater community renewed hope.

Earlier this month, someone reportedly saw Dane at the Tillie Creek Campground in Wofford Heights near the northwest side of Lake Isabella. As of Tuesday, Elkins had not been found there, but many people have since reached out saying they saw Elkins in the greater Lake Isabella area.