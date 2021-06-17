Alissa Carlson’s Thursday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The summer heat is beating down on Kern County, as we reach near-historic temperature highs throughout the week. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning, effective until Saturday night. Temperatures could soar as high as 110 degrees in the valley this week. Experts say staying hydrated and wearing loose-fitting clothing can help you stay cool. Kern Public Health also recommends cutting back on physical activity outdoors.

"A.C. on all day," said Bakersfield resident Zareah White. "I really don't want to get out, to be honest, unless it's something to do with the water."