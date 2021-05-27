Alissa Carlson’s Thursday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of Summer travel. If you plan to hit the road for this weekend, you're not alone. AAA says it expects nearly 3-million Californians to travel for Memorial Day Weekend, with about 2.5 million driving. This comes as the pandemic shows signs of fading away.

"For the holiday mainly it's just to hang out with family, maybe go to the beach and keep our distance from everybody else," said Bakersfield Resident David Sangis. "My family's all vaccinated so we're not too worried.