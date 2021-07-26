Alissa Carlson’s Monday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A woman accused of leaving two young children inside a minivan while she shopped at a Bakersfield grocery store pleaded not guilty Monday to child cruelty charges.

Melissa Medel, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor battery charge. Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw set bail at $25,000 and ordered Medel back for a hearing Aug. 20.