Alissa Carlson’s Monday Forecast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California secretary of state's office could face three lawsuits from the list of dozens of candidates running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The are two days left before Dr. Shirley Weber is expected to certify the list of candidates, but one Republican is ready to battle in court just to be on the ballot, another wants to use his preferred designation and a Democrat wants to make sure his name is recognized.