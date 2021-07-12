Alissa Carlson’s Heat Wave Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Technology has changed life for all of us. From smart phones to hearing aids, technology is giving Bakersfield seniors what a many of them thought was no longer possible.

Piloting a plane, racing a car and touring the outer space. These are just a few things seniors experienced using their new virtual reality headsets.

The headset was created by MyndVR and the company has brought these headsets into 9 retirement communities across Bakersfield.

88-year-old Jane Sears is a senior resident at Brookdale Senior Living who test drove the virtual reality headset. She said the headset was nothing less than amazing and that it opens up so much more that wasn't before.