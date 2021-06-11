Alissa Carlson’s Friday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Two inmates are accused of stabbing a third inmate to death at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano.

Marcos Lomeli, 37, and Alberto Mejia, 27, attacked 40-year-old Artemio Gomez on Friday morning with inmate-manufactured weapons, according to corrections officials. Gomez suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.