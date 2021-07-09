Alissa Carlson’s Friday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A devastating overnight fire in Downtown Bakersfield left the community searching for answers beneath the charred remains of yet another abandoned building. Firefighters were called to Maria's Home Furnishings on Chester Avenue at about 10:45 last night, next door to the original location of Tina Marie's Cafe, which burned to the ground in December. The other building next door? The Buena Vista Museum.

"It's just gut-wrenching to see that, seeing the huge flames shooting up out of the building again," said Koral Hancharick, Executive Director of the Buena Vista Museum. "Brought back a lot of memories from December when the other fire happened that burned the four buildings."