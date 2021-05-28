Alissa Carlson’s Friday Forecast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Following the mass shooting in San Jose, California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the state's gun laws are working, but there is still more that can be done to address the issue of gun violence.

"We need to also turn that pain, that sadness, that frustration, that anger into action to make sure we're doing everything possible to save lives and prevent additional gun violence tragedies from occurring in the future," he said. "We are making ourselves safer here in California because of our laws. We're not saving every life, it is still possible even given our laws that tragedies can strike as they have here and it's a time for reflection and review to see what else can be done."