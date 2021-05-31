Alissa Carlson’s Forecast with Aris

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) -- The city of Tehachapi will hold its first farmer’s market of the summer on Thursday.

The event will take place on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi through Sept. 30. In years past, the former nonprofit Main Street Tehachapi had organized the event. The organization decided to dissolve this year and the event was turned over to the city to coordinate.