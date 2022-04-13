BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As California heads into its third year of drought, statewide government urges people to try and conserve water.

You may even notice a change on your water bill. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, drought degrades water quality so treatment costs go up. Water suppliers may also get supplemental water at a higher cost than normal or spend more repairing leaks to cut waste.

A study showed that taking these water conservation measures could reduce California’s urban water use by 2 million to 3.1 million acre-feet per year, which represents a 30 percent to 48 percent statewide urban water-use savings.

The study also said that municipal water reuse has the potential to triple the state’s water reuse.

The California Department of Water Resources has provided recommendations for conserving water.

Indoor Conservation Tips

Do some housekeeping around your water appliances: fix leaks, including leaky toilets. Or even install new appliances including high-efficiency toilets, aerators on bathroom faucets and water-efficient showerheads.

On that note, try to take shorter showers of five minutes or less. Also, be mindful to turn off water when brushing teeth or shaving.

Use your water bill and meter as a guide to curtail water use.

Use dishwashers and washing machines with full loads only.

Outdoor Conservation Tips

Trade the grass on your lawn for drought-tolerant or resistant plants and trees and gravel or sand.

Recycle indoor water to use on plants or water your fruits and veggies outdoors, strain and use the leftover water on plants.

Water your outdoor landscape earlier in the day when temperatures are cooler

Refrain from watering your home landscape when it rains

Use a broom to clean driveways, patios, and sidewalks instead of water from a hose.

Bakersfield also offers rebates to residents who chose to swap out their older appliances or lawns for high-efficiency appliances and artificial grass.

Residents can receive up to:

$100 to replace toilets

$300 to replace washing machines

$125 to install smart irrigation controllers

$5 per sprinkler nozzle when replaced with high-efficiency ones

$3 per square foot on turf installation between 250 and 1,500 square feet

50 cents per square foot of spray-to-drip irrigation installation between 250 and 1,500 square feet

Businesses can receive up to:

$200 to replace toilets

$300 to replace urinals

$25 per station to install smart irrigation controllers

$5 per sprinkler nozzle when replaced with high-efficiency ones

$30 per large notary nozzle

$10 per spray body with integrated pressure regulation and check valve

$3 per square foot on turf installation between 250 and 10,000 square feet

50 cents per square foot of spray-to-drip irrigation installation between 250 to 10,000 square feet

Check and apply for rebates online.