As California faces a third year of severe drought, an Oakland-based think tank released a study that finds the state can reduce urban water use through investments in water efficiency measures.

The Pacific Institute said innovative strategies could provide drought relief and long term water resilience.

The 48-page study, titled “The Untapped Potential of California’s Urban Water Supply,” details these measures.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on April 12, 2022.