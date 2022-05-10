BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Parks and Recreation Department announced in a social media post a reduction in the city’s spray park hours due to California’s ongoing drought.

The city’s nine spray parks will operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, according to the post. They will be closed Mondays, except for holidays, and Tuesdays.

Spray parks will open to the public from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Officials said these hours are subject to change based on drought conditions. Bakersfield is currently in Stage 2 of its drought mitigation plan.

The current drought is the southwest’s worst in 1,200 years and is even visible from the International Space Station.