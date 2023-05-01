BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Water continues to flow into Isabella Lake as high temperatures over the weekend melted more snow the historic snowpack.

On Monday morning, Isabella Lake was at 60% capacity, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. That level is a little higher than what the lake was in March after the floods in Kernville.

Army Corps data shows the last time the lake was at that level of capacity was 2019. That year, however, all the snow had already melted.

Flooding continues to be a concern for officials and water officials are continuing to release tons of water down the Kern River.

At one point Monday morning, the amount of water coming out of the Isabella Dam could fill about two swimming pools every second. It’s a rate of water flow not seen in 40 years.