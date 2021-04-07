Videos from the border heighten concerns from lawmakers

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The situation at the border continues. Democrats are confident the President and his team will handle it while Republicans say President Biden isn’t doing enough.



Unaccompanied minors, like a 10-year-old boy border patrol agents found last week, are still arriving at the southern border.

“As a parent, I can only imagine what a hellish world you need to be in that you would say ‘I’m going to send my 10-year-old all by themselves on a 1000-mile journey,'” Connecticut Democratic Congressman Jim Himes said.

Himes says the Biden administration is handling this issue one step at a time.



“It’s obviously a devastating situation and it has been for a very long time,” Himes said.



Himes says he wants to see the Biden administration working with countries like Honduras and El Salvador to solve the underlying problems.



“Let’s try to help them solve the economy, the crime rate, and the violence,” Himes said.



However, Republicans say the underlying problem is actually, human traffickers making money off the migrants.



“This crisis at the border is enriching human smugglers. The Biden administration is not doing anything to stop that, or they are continuing to incentivize and enrich these cartels,” New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said.

Tenney says videos like how two Ecuadorian sisters dropped over the border wall by alleged human smugglers, paint a real picture of what is going on.



“We’re a rescue operation now. We’re not patrolling a sovereign border of the United States of America. We’re rescuing children from human trafficking,” Tenney said.



Tenney says the problem won’t end until human trafficking is stopped.