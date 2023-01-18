WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Biden and his top defense leaders are emphasizing ongoing commitments to Ukraine as they try to beat back Russian forces.

President Biden hosted the Dutch prime minister at the White House on Tuesday where they discussed providing ongoing support for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for war crimes.

President Biden and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pledged more support for Ukraine as the U.S., Netherlands and Germany are part of a coalition planning to increase assistance for Ukraine.

“We look to you as well to make sure we have a coherent European response,” Biden said.

The U.S. is providing more training to Ukrainian troops and partnering with other countries to give Ukraine systems, tanks, and air defense systems.

“Your leadership, the United States, you personally, has been crucial,” Prime Minister Rutte said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country desperately needs the help.

Over the weekend a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment building killing dozens of Ukrainians, including children.

“Russia is just continuing to act in ways that are almost unbelievable, the brutality with which they’re acting,” Biden said.

Top U.S. and Ukrainian military officials met in person for the first time on Tuesday near Ukraine’s border with Poland.

“We continue to maintain an active and ongoing dialogue with our Ukrainian partners with the international community, on what are Ukraine’s most urgent needs when it comes to the battlefield,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The U.S. and Netherlands will be cohosting the Summit of Democracies in March and more help for Ukraine could be announced then.