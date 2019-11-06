Schiff: Public impeachment hearings to start

Testimonies from ambassadors William Taylor and George Kent will be heard November 13

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic lawmakers revealed Wednesday public hearings will begin next week in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“Beginning with the testimony of Ambassador Taylor and Ambassador Kent on Wednesday we will have Ambassador Yovonavitch testify on Friday,” said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Lawmakers are grappling with a stunning turn of events. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland submitted a letter to Congress saying he now remembers a conversation he had with an aid to Ukraine’s president.

Sondland wrote, “I said that resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said that’s an admission of a quid pro quo — something President Trump denies.

“His defense in case anyone hasn’t noticed is now on the floor, it’s crumbled,” said Connolly.

But Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he doesn’t care what Sondland admitted to.

“That’s his opinion, all I can say is that the president of the Ukraine didn’t believe that. The president of the United States on the phone call didn’t say that,” said Graham.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) said there’s only one person’s testimony he believes.

“The definitive account on all this is Ambassador Volker,” said Jordan.

Kurt Volker was the special envoy to Ukraine during the events this summer. Transcripts show he told lawmakers the president’s call was “unfortunate” and “explosive in our domestic politics.”