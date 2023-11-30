WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress are pushing for the passage of a bill that would make Dec. 1 a federal holiday commemorating the arrest of Rosa Parks. Friday marks the 68th anniversary of the civil rights activist’s arrest in Montgomery, Alabama.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) held a press conference with Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Chairman, Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), and other CBC members on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning to discuss H.R. 308, the Rosa Parks Day Act. Lawmakers introduced the legislation in January.

“By commemorating the arrest of Rosa Parks with a new federal holiday, we will help ensure that her brave sacrifice is never forgotten. Each year, Rosa Parks Day, will serve as a reminder of the power of ordinary Americans to achieve extraordinary social change,” Sewell said.

On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a public bus. This sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and galvanized the Civil Rights Movement.

Sewell said the bill had 31 signatures from Democrats as of Wednesday.

“We hope every Democrat will join us in this effort, and we hope that Republicans will also join us in this effort. As has been said, this is not just about Black history, it’s about American history,” Sewell added.

There is currently no federal holiday honoring a woman.