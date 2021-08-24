House votes to advance $3.5 trillion budget resolution

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Following months of negotiations, House Democrats have voted to advance a multi-trillion-dollar budget resolution.

Negotiations dragged into the middle of the night on Monday but Democrats finally reached a deal with each other on Tuesday that moves the budget resolution forward. Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) said the deal “involves common sense and prudent spending on what Americans need.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill are on track to pass two massive infrastructure packages. One invests in traditional infrastructure; the other invests in what the Biden administration calls “human infrastructure.”

Costa was one of about a dozen Democrats who held up negotiations. Costa believes the $3.5 trillion package is too expensive.

“Many of us believe that that is aspirational and what agreement is actually reached on reconciliation will not be that number, that’s not a number that I can support,” Costa said.

But Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi managed to get Democrats on board to start work on a budget reconciliation package that invests in so-called “human infrastructure” measures, such as healthcare, green energy, free pre-K and community college.

Congress still needs to decide upon an exact domestic spending budget.

“What is important to us as a nation should be reflected in our budget,” said Pelosi.

The deal Democrats reached also guarantees a vote in the House on the bipartisan trillion-dollar infrastructure package before Sept. 27. Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) are not on board with the plan, saying Congress’ full focus should be on Afghanistan right now.

“Until every American is out, we should not be working on anything else,” he said.