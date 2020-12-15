Electoral college cements Biden’s 2020 victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) —In state capitols across the country Monday, members of the electoral college took the next step in finalizing the 2020 presidential election.

“We have now cast 16 electoral college votes on behalf of the state of Georgia for Joseph R. Biden as president of the United States,” Stacey Abrams, (D) Elector and former candidate for Georgia Governor said Monday.

Abrams was one of 16 electors in Georgia to cast her ballot for Joe Biden.

Former Utah Republican House Speaker Greg Hughes was one of six electors to cast his ballot for Donald Trump.

“It’s one of those election years all eyes are on this process,” Hughes said.

Despite several legal setbacks, President Trump continues to contest the outcome and still hasn’t conceded to President-elect Biden.

Abrams says after Monday it won’t matter.

“Regardless of his internal feelings about the outcome I believe that we will have a transition of power in less than 40 days and that transition of power will include making certain that Joe Biden become the 46th President of the United States,” Abrams added.