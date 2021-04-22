Biden: US to cut 50% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden kicked off Earth Day by announcing bold new climate initiatives.

Ahead of Thursday’s World Climate Summit, Biden said he wants to cut the country’s greenhouse emissions in half by the end of the decade.

To put that in context, that’s about double the goal set during the Obama administration.

The big question is: How?

Right now, Republicans remain fiercely opposed to green energy policies they say will hurt the economy.

Biden says he’s eager to enact bold new climate policies to stop the Earth from reaching a climate tipping point.

“The science is undeniable,” Biden said. “The United States isn’t waiting. We are resolving to take action.”

During the first virtual World Climate Summit, Biden and leaders from 40 different countries vowed to take action.

Leaders from the U.S., Japan, Brazil and Canada announced new targets to slash greenhouse emissions by 2030.

“It’s the only way to overcome challenges people face in every part of our world,” Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

While Democrats celebrated renewed promises, climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed what she calls hypothetical goals.

“If we are to live up to our promises and commitments in the Paris agreement, we have to end fossil fuel subsidies,” Thunberg said.

At a hearing on fossil fuels, Thunberg demanded Congress take more aggressive action to keep temperatures from rising.

“The gap between what we are doing and what actually needs to be done in order to stay below the 1.5 degrees Celsius targets is widening by the second,” Thunberg said. “We have to end fossil fuel subsidies, stop new exploration and extraction.”

But Republicans call her and the administration’s goals unreasonable.

“They’re relying on unicorns and rainbows instead of reality and policy,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said.

Right now, most Republicans oppose Biden’s environmental policies included in his $2 trillion infrastructure package

“It’s an effort by the far left to remake our economy and do away with affordable energy while destroying millions of jobs, make no mistake,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said.

Biden told the Climate Summit that his push for renewable energy will create millions of well-paying jobs while it reduces greenhouse gases and helps to slow climate change.