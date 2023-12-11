WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Ukraine’s President Zelensky will meet with President Biden at the White House this week as the Biden administration urges Congress to give billions more in aid to the country.

But Republicans are tying their approval to border reform, causing uncertainty about whether lawmakers can strike a deal before the end of the year.

The White House says President Zelensky’s visit is meant to show U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine.

But further financial support is up in the air right now.

The White House says the U.S. is running out of funding to help Ukraine and argues more is desperately needed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the case that Congress should approve the president’s security funding request which would spend $110 billion on Ukraine, Israel and other national security priorities.

But that request is being held up by a debate over border reform.

“Why would we deal with other people’s national security and ignore American national security?” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

Lankford said that immigration is spiraling out of control.

“All we’re trying to do is to say what tools are needed to be able to get this back in control, so we don’t have the chaos on our southern border.”

Senator Chris Murphy said that democrats are open to border policy changes but argued republicans need to be more reasonable about their demands.

“We are not going to support anything that shuts down the border completely to people who are legitimately coming here to have their lives rescued. But we are willing to talk about tightening some of the rules,” he said.

President Biden has said he’s willing to make significant compromises on immigration to get the package passed.

And his budget director, Shalanda Young, says they’re hoping lawmakers will find common ground.

“It’s time to cut a deal that both sides can agree to.”

The White House is expected to take a more active role in the negotiations this week.