WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As people begin to hit the skies for holiday travel, the Transportation Department is hoping some key changes will help avoid the chaos many travelers saw last holiday season.

With millions of people expected to fly for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the agency is keeping a close eye on airlines.

“We can’t make guarantees on behalf of the airline industry for how Christmas and New Year’s will go but I will say there’s been a lot of improvement,” Transportation Department Sec. Pete Buttigieg said.

After last holiday season’s travel meltdown, Sec. Buttigieg says the Transportation Department helped get impacted travelers billions of dollars in compensation.

This week they announced a $140 million penalty against Southwest Airlines for their massive disruptions.

“We’re telling them not to let this happen again,” Buttigieg said. “And my sense is that they have learned that the hard way but also the entire industry needs to see this as a signal that we’re taking accountability to a different level.”

The leaders warned winter weather might impact travel plans. But FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker says his team is constantly coordinating with airlines to monitor conditions.

“Our safety teams will work around the clock, so passengers are safe from takeoff to touchdown,” Whitaker said.

Also, Sec. Buttigieg says airlines have an obligation to ensure their systems are resilient.

“There is a tipping point where we go from an act of god to an airline’s own readiness, and that tipping point is where we hold them accountable,” Buttigieg said.

While they both point to what they call significant progress, the leaders acknowledge there’s more to do.

“We know we need more air traffic controllers. We’re working hard to hire from a variety of sources and keep them moving through the training pipeline,” Whitaker said.

Plus, the Transportation Department is working on rules to make compensation mandatory for stranded travelers.

“Bottom line, if an airline lets its passengers down, we are here to hold them accountable,” Buttigieg said.