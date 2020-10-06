With ballots in the mail, a very controversial election is under way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The election officially has begun. More than 400,000 ballots are in the mail and on their way to voters.

This year, every registered voter gets a ballot. They get a ballot whether or not they asked for it. They get one whether they’re citizens or not. They get one whether they’re dead or alive.

This year, one of the most controversial issues isn’t on the ballot — it is the ballot.

A team of KGET reporters spent the last month examining every aspect of universal vote by mail, and its more traditional cousin, absentee voting.

Our political reporters found remote voting is nothing new for Kern County. Most local voters haven’t gone to the polls in a decade. The vast majority of local mailed-in ballots were cast by Republicans.

Our legal reporters found voter fraud is nothing new for Kern, either, but most of it involves in-person voting. Undocumented people have voted. They got caught in an unexpected, and ironic, way.

We sent teams to every one of Kern’s 44 post offices. We sent dozens of letters to test the efficiency of the mail systems, with some surprising results. We found you may be getting some in-person, in-home advice on how to fill out that ballot — but only if you’re a Democrat.

In April, as the deadly potential of the coronavirus became apparent, Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard asked the Kern County Board of Supervisors to order a 100 percent vote-by-mail election.

Six weeks earlier, 72 percent of the 162,000 votes case in the Super Tuesday primary were mailed in.

Supervisors voted 4 to 1 — and along party lines — to reject the proposal. Two weeks later, the governor reversed that decision when he issued a statewide order that every registered voter in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. Is that process safe? Bedard said there’s little cause for concern.

“Really, people shouldn’t be worried about voting by mail,” she said.

Since 2010, the number of people voting by mail in Kern has dramatically increased, Bedard said. Even 10 years ago, roughly 48 percent of votes were sent through the U.S. Postal Service. Of those, nearly 60 percent were registered Republicans. In the 2016 presidential election, that number increased to 53.5 percent, with Republicans overwhelmingly outnumbering Democrats.

But those were absentee ballots. Critics say there is a big difference between absentee voting and the universal vote-by-mail now underway. In the past, voters in California had to request ballots if they wished to vote by mail. Critics say that kept the list of recipients up-to-date and promoted additional security measures. Bedard – the Kern County elections czar — said the necessary safeguards are in place. For example, each voter must sign the back of the ballot.

“We check every single signature so when it comes into our office,” she said. “We review the signatures, make sure it compares to the signature we have on file for every voter.”

In a few instances, county elections officials challenge a signature and give it to the District Attorney’s Office.

“Those instances that we have seen, it’s maybe less than five in an election like March where we had 160,000 ballots cast,” Bedard said. “You had just a handful. The district attorney will then investigate that to see if it was attempted voter fraud.”

But those instances are rare. KGET.com’s Jason Kotowski scoured court records back to 1986, when criminal case information first was put on electronic databases.

He found that in the 34 years since, prosecutors filed charges in only 57 cases: 13 felonies and 44 misdemeanors. Some of those crimes involve voting despite not being a citizen.

The 57 cases represent only a tiny fraction of 1 percent of the total number of votes cast in the county in the dozens of elections held since the ‘80s.

Records obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests show that since 2017, when the postal service first began to keep track of vote-by-mail theft, there have only been three known thefts in Kern County.

“Donald Trump’s claims about vote by mail are simply false,” said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “They’re reckless and dangerous.”

Padilla runs elections statewide. He’s the one who will officially certify the results on Dec. 16.

And he has blasted Trump’s claims about vote-by-mail fraud as untrue.

“Vote by mail is nothing new in California and states across the country that have used no-excuse vote by mail for decades,” he said.

Currently, 41 states will allow vote by mail this year. Eight of those states will mail a ballot application in advance to every registered voter, while seven others — including California — will automatically send a ballot.

Meanwhile, nine states still require an excuse beyond COVID-19 to vote absentee. Up until now, only five states voted primarily by mail.

Padilla said he trusts the system.

“It’s hard to counterfeit a ballot, if you will, between paper types and watermarks and other distinct features,” he said. “The return envelopes are unique for every voter. They come with intelligent mail bar codes so we can track them through the mail delivery process.”

But vote by mail is a highly partisan issue, and Padilla is one of the state’s top Democrats.

Bruce McPherson, the last Republican to serve as Secretary of State, is now a non-partisan member of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. Before serving as Secretary of State from 2005-07, he was a Republican state senator and member of the Assembly, where he was chair of the Elections Committee.

He said people should not worry about voting by mail. He believes the elections system is safe and is confident there will be an accurate vote on Election Day.

“I think there are ways to combat any kind of funny play, shall we say, although there are a few instances in any election,” McPherson said. “It is carried out very thoroughly, the signatures are checked.”

He said concerns over vote by mail have become heightened by bipartisan bickering, more than he’s ever seen.

Postal Service officials declined an interview, but released a statement expressing confidence in the service of the postal system