Voting by mail: Old practice, new controversy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While voting by mail is nothing new, this year the practice has become hugely controversial as the country — and its leaders – split down party lines.

The president has been unequivocal in stating a vote-by-mail election will lead to fraud so extensive the results cannot be trusted. His Democratic rivals say mail-in voting is necessary to keep people safe from the pandemic.

National experts say neither stance is completely true.

They say there is a much simpler, and much more political reason for the differing views: the greater the voter turnout, the greater the chance Donald Trump will not be re-elected.

Trump has Tweeted about mail-in voting and talked about it in rallies and on television.

The president’s message: “I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election, I really do,” he said on Fox News. “There’s fraud, there’s missing ballots.”

As of now, 41 states will allow voting by mail in the presidential election. Eight of those states will mail a ballot application in advance while seven, including California, automatically will send a ballot to every registered voter.

It’s different from traditional absentee voting, in which voters specifically had to request a ballot in the mail. In this election, registered voters who never requested a mail-in ballot but are on the official rolls are set to receive one.

Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom differ sharply on the topic.

“The reality is mail-in ballots are well-utilized all across the spectrum, all across this country, they have done so for a generation,” Newsom has said.

In Kern County, the number of people voting by mail has increased more than 10 percent over the last three election cycles. Seven months ago, during the March primary, more than 70% of registered voters cast a ballot by mail.

During each of the past three election cycles, more Republicans in Kern voted by mail than Democrats.

Studies from several independent, non-partisan groups such as the Brennan Center point out extensive research reveals voter fraud is extremely rare.

If there’s little to no evidence of widespread fraud, why has the issue suddenly become so politicized? And why are Republicans against it?

President Trump said on Fox and Friends in March that universal voting by mail would lead to “levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected again.”

That philosophy, according to 17 News Democratic analyst Neel Sannapa, is why the president is attacking vote by mail. He believes the real reason behind these attacks is preventing higher voter turnout.

“Research has shown that when more people vote, Democrats tend to win and Republicans tend to lose,” Sannapa said.

Specifically, he said, going after vote by mail really means going after specific voters.

“Donald Trump knows that this country, the majority of this country doesn’t like him, didn’t want him to be president,” Sannapa said. “In order to narrow that gap between the folks who will want to vote them out, and him being able to win, what he wants to do is throw out as many ballots as he possibly can, throw out lower-income voters, people of color, all of those demographics to make sure they don’t vote. He doesn’t want those people voting.”

But 17 News Republican Analyst Cathy Abernathy said high turnout can help or hurt either party. She said it’s all about location.

“If the higher turnout is Bakersfield, it will be more Republican,” she said. “This is a Republican town. If the higher turnout is Delano, it would be higher Democrat. That’s a natural.”

Regarding politicizing, Abernathy said the president is not doing that, but is instead bringing up concerns about voter fraud, especially for local races.

“This isn’t just about absentee ballots being mailed out,” she said. “You’re seeing states, including California, changing the deadline when you have to get it in. It has always been (the same) for 80 years, and it elected Barack Obama, so it’s not partisan.”

Abernathy said, “The question is when it gets to races that are smaller, like a council race, like school board races in this town, the difference between winning and losing can be 20 votes. So if there is any finagling with ballots, you have to be concerned.”