BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several ways to turn in your ballot for this election.

However you choose to submit it, there’s an easy way to track it. The California Secretary of State has a link on its website to a system that allows you to follow ballot.

You will need to enter your full name, your birthday and your ZIP code. Once you sign up, you’ll be notified when your ballot has been counted.

You can find that system here: https://ballottrax.net/voter/