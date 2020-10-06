Multiple safeguards included in ballot processing system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Your mailbox will most likely be your ballot box this election season. In a typical election year, voters must apply if they want a mail-in ballot. COVID-19 changed that. This year, ballots will be mailed to every registered voter in the state.

Mary Bedard, the county clerk and registrar of voters, said a majority of Kern voters already vote by mail. In March, 72 percent of voters sent in mail-in ballots and an increase is expected this Election Day.

The county is prepared for that increase, Bedard said. Ballots are designed and formatted at the county elections office. The template is then emailed to a Seattle company called K&H Election Services. That company mails the ballot to voters.

“Because they’ll be mailed, they could be mailed a day or two after (Oct.) 5th Bedard said. Because of variations in mail delivery, all voters may not receive the ballots on the same day, she said. “We do recommend that if they haven’t received their ballot by Oct. 16, they should contact our office.”

A program called BallotTrax allows voters to keep track of their ballot.

“They’ll be able to tell from the time they mailed it to when we received it and, even then, are we processing it and, finally, did we count it,” Bedard said.

Once a ballot arrives at the elections office, it is locked up and remains sealed. The processing room is secured by an alarm system, seven security cameras and requires security badge entry. Processing begins when ballots are loaded onto a sorter, Bedard said.

The sorter takes a picture of each envelope, documenting signatures. Software will compare the signature on the envelope to the one on a voter’s registration form. Then elections officials — trained to recognize signatures — will verify if the software’s analysis was correct.

If the signatures don’t match, that ballot is set aside and the voter is contacted, Bedard said. The ballot is left unopened and not counted if the signature can’t be verified. Ballots that are verified are placed in a conveyer system. The first step organizes them by precinct.

The next machine opens the envelope but does it in such a way that the machine operator cannot see the signature on the envelope or any information on the ballot, Bedard said. The ballot is removed from the envelope and sent down a line where a machine reads, counts and records it.

Damaged ballots, those with tears or markings the scanners can’t read, are separated and processed by hand. A team copies information onto a clean ballot, voids the damaged ballot, and puts the clean ballot back into the counting system.

All ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and must arrive at the county elections office by Nov. 20.

“So people who are concerned about delays in the postal service, that does give extra time, although we still would encourage people to mail it early,” Bedard said.

Processing ballots begins as early as Oct. 20.