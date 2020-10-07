Friend or fraud: Politicians help you fill out your ballot … then deliver it for you

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Expect a knock at your door soon — if you’re a Democrat.

The Democratic Party plans to send people into the community to help fill voters out vote-by-mail ballots and even deliver them.

This process is legal in California, and those in the party say it ensures voting is as easy as possible for people who may need assistance.

Republicans, however, say it opens the door for voter fraud.

Every registered voter in the state is set to receive a ballot in the mail in the next few days.

After it arrives, and if you’re a registered Democratic, someone like Neel Sannapa, a volunteer with the Democratic Party and a political analyst for 17 News, could come knocking on your door offering to collect your ballot and turn it in to the elections office once you’ve filled it out.

Some call this ballot harvesting. Others, like Sannapa, have a different name for it.

“We call this ballot delivery because what we are doing is delivering that ballot for that voter,” Sannapa said.

The process targets specific voters.

“When we go and approach a door, usually we know we will talk to a Democrat,” Sannapa said.

“You know where they lie on the political spectrum before you even knock on the door. So what parties are going to be doing is they’re going to go to specific members of their party and tell them this is our slate of candidates, this is who our party has endorsed.”

Sannapa said party volunteers will tell voters, “We just wanted to give you the opportunity to take a look at this. And at the same time, if you’d like to fill out your ballot right now, and hand it back to us, we can go ahead and turn it back to the county elections office for you.”

Almost anyone in the state is allowed to collect a ballot under California law, and the collector is allowed to be compensated by certain groups including political parties.

In all, 26 states allow for ballot collection but several restrict the number of ballots one person can collect.

Some allow only a relative to deliver a ballot. That’s not the case in California.

Cathy Abernathy, a Republican political analyst for 17 News, said regardless of the rules, giving ballots to strangers opens the door to voter fraud.

“There is sloppiness and fraud potential,” Abernathy said. “Big potential.

“They let people get paid to go to your home and try to get that ballot from you. Maybe have you vote it right in front of them, and they take it, and you don’t know whether they’ve mailed it or not. So, ballot harvesting can be abused.”

Sanappa said he and other volunteers are extremely careful in what they tell the voter.

“We are able to tell them who the party has endorsed,” he said. “And obviously, if that person is a Democrat, they are more than likely going to fall in line with who the party has endorsed or who we are there for that day.”

Ballot collectors are required to put their names and signatures on the outside of the ballot envelope. That’s the only time they touch the ballot, Sannapa said.

Even so, Bruce McPherson, the Republican secretary of state under Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, said even if collecting ballots is legal, the mere idea and perception of it is bad for Democracy.

“I don’t think that’s a real good thing for our electoral process to have somebody just go collect 100 ballots,” he said. “There is reason for people to doubt that validity of the ballot when that happens.”

Sannapa said ballot collection may not play as large a role this year at it has in previous years. The reason? Fewer people may be willing to interact with a stranger at their door due to the coronavirus.