A 17News investigation: Mail in Kern

At 8,000 square miles, Kern County is massive — bigger than some states. There’s a lot of ground to cover when getting mail to its destination within the county.

The vote-by-mail election now underway depends on the mail getting where it needs to go. There are strict deadlines. That’s why 17News spent weeks inspecting post office procedures.

Every item mailed in Kern County must be processed outside the county, even if it’s being delivered from one Bakersfield home to another across the street.

The processing and distribution center in Los Angeles County that’s used for Kern’s mail has a history of poor performance.

Ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Of equal importance, they must arrive at the downtown elections office by Nov. 20.

On the last week of August, 44 envelopes were addressed to the 17News building in downtown Bakersfield, just a few blocks from the elections office where all mail-in ballots will be routed.

On Sept. 1, seven employees of 17 News branched out across the county and mailed a letter from each of Kern’s 44 post offices.

Letters were mailed from Inyokern and Lost Hills, as far south as Lebec near the foot of the Grapevine and as far north as Delano, at the Tulare County line. We mailed letters from Taft, Tupman and Tehachapi, from Boron and Buttonwillow, from Wasco and Weldon, from Mojave, Maricopa and McFarland.

A letter was dropped in at the post office in each community by noon.

On Sept. 3 – less than 48 hours later – all but two of the letters were delivered to 17 News. The letter from Onyx arrived the next day. The letter from Caliente took four days to arrive. None of the letters were sorted in Kern County. That holds true no matter how far away from the elections office voters mail their ballot — or how close.

To test that premise, we rented a post office box at the downtown Bakersfield post office. We dropped a letter in the slot next to the post office counter, just a few feet from our P.O. box.

That letter took 48 hours to be delivered to the P.O. box, and it was post marked Santa Clarita.

That’s because every letter mailed in Kern is sorted at the Santa Clarita Processing and Distribution Center. It’s a place with troubled history.

In August, the Los Angeles Times published an investigative report slamming the facility after it found sorting machines had been disconnected and padlocked, apparently as part of a nationwide postal service cutback.

Also in August, in an examination of issues that might affect an all-mail election, a U.S. Postal Service audit found the Santa Clarita facility was unprepared.

And three years ago, a postal service investigation found the Santa Clarita facility plagued with inefficiencies. That investigation found 19 million letters were delayed during a six-month period.

It found the facility didn’t have enough staff and that huge trailers filled with mail had to be taken to the Los Angeles International Airport to be sorted, leading to long delays.

To recap, the experiment conducted by 17 News found mail can get from anywhere in Kern to the Santa Clarita Processing Center and back to downtown Bakersfield in four days or fewer.

Nevertheless, critics say that could change when the postal service is bombarded with election mail combined with Black Friday and early holiday packages. That’s why the postal service is urging voters to return their ballots as soon as possible.

Postal service administrators declined to comment on 17 News’ findings. Click here for the rest of KGET’s information about voting by mail in Kern County.