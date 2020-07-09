Welcoming a new look for 17 News

It took lots of time and practice, but 17 News has a new look. And to truly appreciate where we are today, we have to look to the past.

Channel 17 has seen many iterations in Kern County since first broadcasting more than 60 years ago as KLYD.

The station purchased and renovated the building at 22nd and L streets in 1997. More than 25,000 hours of news has been broadcast from the studio over the past couple decades.

While there have been upgrades throughout the years, the “bones” of set remained the same. The anchor desk you’ve seen for years will become part of Kern County television history. The green wall — a thing of the past.

“News will never be looked at the same,” KGET General Manager Derek Jeffery says. “It will never be viewed the same way in our community. And for me, it’s just magical. I’m so excited to share this with our viewers.”

The physical work began in March, tearing out the old Telemundo studio and the site of thousands of public service announcement shoots throughout the years.

About 2,500 feet of cable laid. Ninety lights installed. Fifty video monitors meticulously arranged and rearranged to get that perfect shot.

“That old set served us well over two decades,” 17’s Jim Scott says. “It’s kinda like ‘Well, we’re gonna put the old Volvo in the garage, and we’re going to drive this Cadillac.'”

We’re bringing you news in a new light, but never without the journalistic integrity and community commitment we hold so dear.