A police officer’s dashcam catches a close call in Alaska shows a skidding SUV narrowly missing a tow truck driver.

Anchorage police says on Christmas Day, an officer and a tow truck driver were working to tow a disabled vehicle along an icy Seward Highway.

The video shows a white SUV losing control making a turn on the icy road and skidding, nearly colliding with the tow truck driver.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. It acts as a reminder to slow down on icy roads.