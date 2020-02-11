Voting Underway In New Hampshire

(NBC News) Voting is underway in New Hampshire.

The first ballots were cast shortly after midnight, in three tiny towns that traditionally kick off the nation’s first primary.

In Dixville Notch Michael Bloomberg won three out of five votes cast, but Amy Klobuchar leads the pack in a tally of all three towns.

She’s been surging in the state after a strong debate performance.

The true test comes as voters turn out throughout the day, with the latest polls showing Bernie Sanders pulling ahead.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3bvwZ9x