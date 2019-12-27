Breaking News
INTERSTATE 5 IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS OVER THE GRAPEVINE DUE TO SNOW….HWY 58 IS REOPENED. CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL IS ESCORTING TRAFFIC FROM 4.1 MI EAST OF EDISON /AT TOWERLINE RD/ TO 1 MI WEST OF MOJAVE

Viewers share photos from Thursday’s snowstorm

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Viewers shared their photos of the snow in their backyards throughout Kern County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story