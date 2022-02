Una protesta y una despedida: los padres de St. Philip se despiden del preescolar, esperan un nuevo comienzo en otro lugar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was just last month that Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) decided not to comply with the Jan. 6, 2021, committee's request for an interview and records. Now, after the Republican National Committee's move to censure the two House Republicans who sit on the panel, McCarthy seems to be back in the spotlight.

The RNC passed a resolution Friday to censure Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who have both been outspoken critics of former president Donald Trump and adamant about investigating the events on Jan. 6. This move spurred questions about what Congress' two top GOP leaders thought of the decision.