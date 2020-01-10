Teacher Charged After Classroom Assault

(WESH) A Florida middle school teacher has been arrested after deputies said he was filmed violently grabbing and shoving a student.

Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, was arrested Wednesday following the incident Tuesday at Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast, officials with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cellphone video shows Paffumi grabbing the 14-year-old, lifting him out of his chair, carrying him out of the classroom and pushing him into the hallway with a shove.

According to an arrest report, the incident started when the teenager began playing music on his computer during class. Paffumi reportedly told the student to turn the music down, but the student refused.

