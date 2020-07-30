Sunrise readers wrap up first book with discussion

It’s a book that won the 2015 National Book Award and questions the invention of race and if the American dream really is available to anyone. Thursday night at 8 p.m. the Sunrise Readers book club wraps us its first read with a book discussion on Zoom.

The first book club pick was Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Coates wrote the book as a letter to his teenage son, about growing up black in America.

If you’d like to join the discussion, you can message Sunrise anchor Maddie Janssen here.

And all of you Hamilton fans, the next book club pick is for you! We’ll be reading My Dear Hamilton: A Novel of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton. It’s historic fiction, written in part from her and others’ letters. Join the Sunrise Readers with Maddie Janssen page on Facebook to join in the discussion.