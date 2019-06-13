State Senate pressed to pass anti-predatory lending bill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dolores Huerta and religious leaders say that Latinos and African-Americans are the victims of lenders.

On Wednesday, they protested to demand changes.

The local activist got together with religious leaders and a few politicians and carried out a press conference in the center of Bakersfield – warning that lenders often use minorities.

They asked for support for legislation AB 539, which is said to protect such clients.

“The bill preys on those that are less fortunate, they get in a cycle of debt, and while they may think that it’s helping them out, it’s really keeping them and their families in a cycle of debt that they can never get out of or it’ll be extremely hard for them to get out of. And, in most cases people end up worse off because of the loan than it being helped by it,” said Tim Coston a Reverend with Cain Memorial Church.

The measure was recently approved by the State Assembly.

It will now go to the State Senate for consideration.