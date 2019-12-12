Sports Wednesday BCHS Preps for Saturday at BC Memorial Stadium, Lloyd WIlliams Kern Schools Shootout Tourney, Condors Lose @ San Jose 6-2, CSUB Women Win again five straight wins.

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story