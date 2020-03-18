Sports Tuesday Kart Racer Logan Chambers, NBA More players tested positive for Coronavirus, BHS Volleyball player Ava Palm signs with UTEP, NFL Free Agents on the move.

In times of crisis, there is room for people to help one another. It's needed now. We found people are helping each other in ways great and small.

There were two lines out in front of Trader Joe's Tuesday morning, one for over-65 seniors, who got a 15-minute shopping head start on the under-65 folks in the other line. That's just one of many ways businesses and individuals throughout Kern County were looking out for their elders, who are especially vulnerable during this health crisis.