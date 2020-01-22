Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

Sports Tuesday Boys Hoops SEYL Games, Condors Brandon Manning Suspended Five Games By AHL, BC Men’s Hoops Play Wednesday, CSUB Women’s Hoops Big Week on the Road.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story