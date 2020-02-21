Sports CIF Boys Hoops 2nd Round, CSUB Hoops Tough Night, NFL Ryan Mathews Back to Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It's been 35 years since a man was found dead inside his own car and his murder is still not solved.

On Feb. 20, 1985, Andrew Aguilar Onsurez's body was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed into the trunk of his car.

The coroner's office ruled someone stabbed Onsurez several times.

Bakersfield police said Thursday there are no new leads in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.