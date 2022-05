Bakersfield, Calif. — Melissa Woods and Estefany Ruiz from SELPA join SUNRISE to promote a daylong conference on the many resources available for families with special needs children, but you must sign up now. SELPA stands for Special Education Local Plan Area at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office. The Specially Yours conference is May 20th at Hodel’s, the $10 admission includes breakfast and lunch.