She was a journalism instructor, but Bona Dillon meant much more to that to her BC students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is mourning the recent passing of a beloved and inspiring former journalism instructor. Bona Dillon, 84, was the longtime faculty advisor to the student newspaper — but the Renegade Rip always stayed in her heart.

If we’re lucky we had a special teacher, maybe several, maybe in grade school, high school or college. Maybe one of those teachers helped us connect to our futures in some way. Maybe to a career.

For many among a generation of Bakersfield College students now in middle age, that teacher was Bona Dillon — the advisor to the Bakersfield College student newspaper.



Dillon became the rip’s instructor in 1975 and stayed a decade and a half. Students occasionally got a two-for-one deal. Her husband was longtime Bakersfield Californian sports editor and columnist Larry Press — a character if there ever was one who became the first journalist in the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame. Press died in February 2020, wife Bona a year later to the day.



Photojournalist John Harte, a BC instructor himself, said Dillon played a vital role in preparing young journalists to work in the news media, in Bakersfield and across the state.

“I never studied under Bona,” Harte said, “because I was at Taft College, but by the time I got to The Californian in the 1980s, we had been seeing a tremendous impact on the local journalism community that was Bona’s doing. She was putting some really good journalists to work.”

But her influence wasn’t just in the pursuit of good journalism. Tony Lacava, also a former sports editor of The Californian, said she truly cared about her students, too.

“I was in a very tough family situation at that time and I clung to journalism like it was a lifeline,” he said. “And through her guidance, in two years at Bakersfield College … I made the gravest of mistakes, the stupidest of mistakes, and she never once raised her voice. She was like one of those mothers who kind of took me into her bosom and said, It’s OK. We’re gonna get through this.”

Another former student of Dillon’s, Jennifer Self, worked at The Californian for 30 years before moving on to CSU Bakersfield. She says Bona and Larry were role models of a sort.

“Bona would invite students over for her big, notoriously huge pots of spaghetti,” Self said, “and we’d all sit around at her house on University. And Larry was sort of the quiet dad in the corner, always ready to give us a ride home or to counter Bona’s shenanigans. So when I want to work at The Californian I got to see a different side to Larry Press and I got to see a different side of Bona.”

They’re both gone now, but their love for Bakersfield College remains in the form of the Bona Dillon and Larry Press Scholarship, a fund that provides for students interested in careers in the arts, communication and especially journalism.