BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A head-on collision along State Route 14 south of Inyokern early Saturday morning has left two people dead and two people seriously injured including a Kern County sheriff's deputy.

According to the California Highway Patrol in Mojave, officers received calls about a collision in the area of State Route 14 just south of Robbers Roost at around 2 a.m.