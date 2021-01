BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Stay at home orders and shutdowns have caused many people to feel alone. According to the CDC, more than 40% of adults in the U.S. say the pandemic has seriously impacted their mental health. The Latino COVID Task Force has set up COVID testing sites and resources to benefit Kern County during this pandemic. Now, President of the task force, Jay Tamsi, is taking it a step further with a COVID coping hotline.

"We wanted people to feel like they can call us they have someone to talk to, we have mental health experts," Tamsi said. "We've really seen folks call in who are depressed, who are fearful, who have anxiety and they just need someone to talk to and thats what we're here for."