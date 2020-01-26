Rescue looking after a puppy born with three ears

In Oklahoma City, a rescue is looking after a special puppy after it was born with what appears to be a third ear.

Trip is the pups name and was recently born with a little added bonus. The puppy was given to Mutt Misfits, a rescue group who takes in animals with illnesses, injuries and special needs.

The rescue is working to raise money for CT scan to take a closer look at Trips ear. Rescuer Heather Hernandez says the puppy has a few health issues like seizures and balance problems and hopes a CT scan could provide some answers.